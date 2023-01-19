Prep roundup: Herbert Hoover powers past Midland Trail Staff reports Jan 19, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eli Robertson poured in 28 points to break the 1,000-point barrier for his career and power Herbert Hoover to a 68-57 home win over Midland Trail on Thursday.Dane Hatfield added 18 points for the Huskies (7-5) and Sam Phillips chipped in 10.Matt Light paced the Patriots (6-2) with 27 points, while Eli Campbell tacked on 13 and Cody Harrell 12. Ravenswood 64, Wirt County 34: Logan Alfred registered 20 points, eight rebounds, and four steals to guide the Red Devils to a road win.Matthew Carte added 19 points, eight boards, and five assists for Ravenswood (10-3), which jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter.Aiden Chevront led the Tigers (7-5) with nine points.GirlsGeorge Washington 61, Riverside 36: Zaniah Zellous racked up 19 points as George Washington took down the homestanding Warriors.Siya Smith tacked on 17 points for the Patriots, who outscored Riverside 41-12 in the second half to pull away.Alanna McKinzie led the Warriors with 18 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV House passes DNR power-expanding bills that Senate rammed through before making bill text availableWest Side housing project at Charleston Department Store site confirmedBaker and his family ready to adjust to the Mountain StateWV Senate committee advances bill that would subject PSC to legislative rulemaking review over chairman's objectionsWVU basketball: New assistant Johnson already helping MountaineersSenate passes bill OKing tactical medical professionalsBucs fire former Herd star LeftwichGirls basketball: Nitro makes the best of it vs. ScottGazette-Mail editorial: The battle of who can best help the richDear Abby: Fiance must pick up pieces after relationship crumbles