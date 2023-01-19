Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eli Robertson poured in 28 points to break the 1,000-point barrier for his career and power Herbert Hoover to a 68-57 home win over Midland Trail on Thursday.

Dane Hatfield added 18 points for the Huskies (7-5) and Sam Phillips chipped in 10.

