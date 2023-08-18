Prep roundup: Hoover claims girls soccer opener at Woodrow HD Media Aug 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BECKLEY – Reese Huffman produced a hat trick and accounted for all of Herbert Hoover’s offense in a 3-1 Huskies victory in their girls soccer opener at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.Jenna Brown assisted on one of Huffman’s tallies. Hoover's Payshence Lyons turned in 13 saves, according to submitted statistics.The Flying Eagles dropped to 0-1.The game was the Huskies' first of nine consecutive away from Elkview to begin the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Politics Soccer (us) Trending Now Articles Articles'Brick and mortar doesn't make a school': Hoover teachers prepare to welcome students to new homeGazette-Mail editorial: Timing of WVU cuts as bad as it gets'What am I supposed to do?': Suggested program cuts leave WVU students lostPHOTO: Summerfest in full swing in South CharlestonSurety company sues Justice and two of his coal companies, seeking over $3 million in damagesLETTER: Thanks, to Manchin and Capito, for orphaned oil, gas well workWells and good: QB eyes jump in production in second year at Virginia TechWVU football: True freshman WR Ray expected to be 'in the mix'WVU basketball: Mountaineers get commitment from Eastern Michigan transfer FarrakhanPSC staff recommends firm to audit FirstEnergy utilities' lobbying expenses Upcoming Events