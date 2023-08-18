Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover Huskies HS logo

BECKLEY – Reese Huffman produced a hat trick and accounted for all of Herbert Hoover’s offense in a 3-1 Huskies victory in their girls soccer opener at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.

Jenna Brown assisted on one of Huffman’s tallies. Hoover's Payshence Lyons turned in 13 saves, according to submitted statistics.

