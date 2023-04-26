Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Grant Smith hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift Herbert Hoover to a wild 15-13 victory over Charleston Catholic at home in prep baseball on Wednesday.

Charleston Catholic started the game strong, scoring six runs in the first inning before the Huskies tallied eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-6 lead.

Stories you might like

Tags