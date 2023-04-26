Prep roundup: Hoover knocks off Catholic Staff reports Apr 26, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grant Smith hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift Herbert Hoover to a wild 15-13 victory over Charleston Catholic at home in prep baseball on Wednesday.Charleston Catholic started the game strong, scoring six runs in the first inning before the Huskies tallied eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-6 lead.Hoover added four runs in the fourth inning, but the Irish responded with seven runs in the sixth inning to tie the game.Smith had three hits and three RBIs for Hoover (13-7). Sam Salyers, Dylan Schafer and Colin Lindsay also drove in three runs for the Huskies, and Nate Gurski tacked on three hits.Ravenswood 11, Nitro 8: The Red Devils led 9-0 and held off a ninth-inning rally that saw the Wildcats score seven runs, but it wasn't enough in Nitro's home loss. Stories you might like Jesse Edwards signs with WVU basketball Big innings power Kansas past WVU Pioneer for the Mountaineers passes away Hurricane Redskins vs. George Washington Patriots: Mar. 30, 2023 Brady Swain had three hits and five RBIs for Ravenswood and Evan Swain collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Beau Kelley had three RBIs for Nitro.Tuesday softballSouth Charleston 1, Nitro 0: Hope Sizemore and the Black Eagles outlasted Carly Mathes and the Wildcats in a pitchers' duel on the road.Mathes pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts but suffered the tough-luck loss. Sizemore struck out 15 and only allowed three hits to get the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Games And Toys Transportation Zoology Politics Trending Now Articles ArticlesCentral Intelligence: Cross Lanes educator leads 4th-grade class to STEM successMusic festival planned for GoMart Ballpark this fallNew state law could mean longer wait for statewide flood plan, sparks calls for flood resiliency fundingWVU basketball: TBT dates announced, Best Virginia makes additionsMSAC softball quarterfinals: GW rallies, St. Albans cruisesBen Fields: I'm sorry I asked (Opinion)Public Energy Authority still preparing to govern under new law requiring its approval for decommissioning fossil fuel-fired plantsUnited Bankshares, Inc. announces first quarter earningsWVU football: Freshman QB Boyle 'came a long way' this springForm Energy to hold open house meetings in Weirton amid open season on Inflation Reduction Act