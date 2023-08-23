POCA — Herbert Hoover’s Reese Huffman produced a hat trick in the Huskies’ 10-0 girls soccer victory at Poca on Tuesday.
Huffman also had two assists for Hoover (2-0). Jenna Brown scored two goals, and Allison Casto, Reese Holbert, Riley Mays, Juju Murray and Aubrie Abbott each tallied one.
Bella Haas, Casto, Emma Flannery and Grace Yoell chipped in an assist apiece.
Payshence Lyons pitched a shutout with six saves for the Huskies.
The Dots dropped to 0-2.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 1, GEORGE WASHINGTON 0: The visiting Highlanders had the Patriots seeing red, as they won a game officials stopped with 27 minutes left.
One of the Patriots’ coaches received a red card during a dispute that led to the shortened contest.
Quincy Orwig scored off a direct kick in the 52nd minute to give the Highlanders all the scoring they needed for the victory.
Mac Markun posted a clean sheet in the Huntington net.
HURRICANE 9, ST. ALBANS 0: Avery Hale scored a hat trick to lead the Redskins over the Red Dragons.
Kendall Pyle scored the first goal. Lilly Lucas added two goals. Kylee Hodges scored one goal and assisted on one. Kendall Anderson and Sara Toothman also scored. Jayden Kinder and Peyton Scott each contributed an assist. Kayleigh Triplett earned the shutout.
SPRING VALLEY 4, RIVERSIDE 0: Savannah Davis posted a hat trick and goalie Addie Gue pitched the host Timberwolves’ third straight shutout to open the season.
Lydia Smith added a goal and two assists for Spring Valley (3-0). Gue was credited with nine saves.
The Warriors dropped to 2-1.
Boys soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 3, SOUTH CHARLESTON 1: The Knights (3-0) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the host Black Eagles. Malik Baryun assisted his brother Yousef to tie the game. Yousef scored the game winner off a free kick. Toby Wheeler set the score with a goal off a corner kick from Lance Adkins.
POINT PLEASANT 2, RIPLEY 1: Joey Pinkerton broke a 1-1 tie to give the Big Blacks a win over the homestanding Vikings. Colten Angus also scored for Point Pleasant.
Golf
HURRICANE WINS TRI: The Redskins shot 145 to defeat Cabell Midland by 13 strokes and Parkersburg South by 14 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. Savannah Hawkins shot 4-under-par 32 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Carson O’Dell shot 34. Kellen Pauley carded a 39 and Tanner Sutphin a 43. Jack Michael led the Knights with a 37. Cam Fallon shot 38 to pace the Patriots.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Hurricane’s girls soccer game with South Charleston on Thursday has been postponed to 10 a.m. Sept. 16.