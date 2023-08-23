Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

POCA — Herbert Hoover’s Reese Huffman produced a hat trick in the Huskies’ 10-0 girls soccer victory at Poca on Tuesday.

Huffman also had two assists for Hoover (2-0). Jenna Brown scored two goals, and Allison Casto, Reese Holbert, Riley Mays, Juju Murray and Aubrie Abbott each tallied one.

