Prep roundup: Hurricane baseball blanks Oak Hill 10-0 Staff reports Apr 26, 2022

Leading 3-0, Hurricane plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a 10-0 win over Oak Hill at home in prep baseball Tuesday.Chase Hager had two hits and three RBIs for Hurricane, Owen Gress collected a pair of hits and RBIs, and Luka Moore pitched the five-inning shutout.Monday's baseballHurricane 13, George Washington 3: Brogan Brown and Caden Johnson each drove in three runs and the Redskins cranked out 13 hits as Hurricane won at home.Ethan Spolarich went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Damian Witty hit an RBI double and Bryson Rigney had an RBI for Hurricane.Abe Fenwick went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Patriots (7-13).St. Albans 17, South Charleston 1: Bryce Eggleton struck out six en route to a two-hitter as visiting St. Albans won in five innings.Brady Williams went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, and two RBIs, Aiden Youngblood hit a two-run double, and Ryker Parker went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Red Dragons (8-3).South Charleston falls to 1-17. Sissonville 6, Winfield 4: Sissonville scored all six runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a road victory.Isaiah Ramsey drove in two runs, Collin Cottrell and Brayden Perdue each tallied an RBI and Colton Carpenter doubled for the Indians (14-5).Jaxson Cunningham went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Brett Bumgarner and Karson Frye each knocked in a run for the Generals (15-6).Spring Valley 16, Capital 14: Spring Valley scored seven unanswered runs to rally past Capital in eight innings.The Cougars led 14-9 through five innings, but the Timberwolves (17-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh to tie the game at 14 and two in the eighth.Branson McCloud earned the win with two innings of relief. McCloud struck out five and also went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two singles, two walks, two runs batted in and three runs scored.Monday's softballHURRICANE 6, WINFIELD 5: Madison Moon went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Redskins edged the host Generals. Georgia Moulder went 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs for Winfield.