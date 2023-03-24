Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic hit four triples and a double in the first inning on their way to eight runs and the Irish went on for a comfortable 16-6 home victory over Sherman on Thursday in prep baseball.

Luke Blaydes went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Catholic and Jonah DiCocco and Connor Jarvis also drove in two runs each. A.J. Skeens had two hits and two RBIs for Sherman.

