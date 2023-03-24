Prep roundup: Irish come out slugging Staff report Mar 24, 2023 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Catholic hit four triples and a double in the first inning on their way to eight runs and the Irish went on for a comfortable 16-6 home victory over Sherman on Thursday in prep baseball.Luke Blaydes went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Catholic and Jonah DiCocco and Connor Jarvis also drove in two runs each. A.J. Skeens had two hits and two RBIs for Sherman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Ethnology Trending Now Articles ArticlesHealth Care Authority approves Thomas Hospital's purchase of pulmonary practiceWVU basketball: Davis entering transfer portalDear Abby: Friend with benefits still benefiting after engagementDeputy body camera issue examined in Kanawha CountyMountain Skate Co. transforms old shoes into custom skatesCharleston Alliance completes purchase of Kanawha ManufacturingWissman, Burd: Less pipeline regulation key to WV's future (Opinion)Panel hears arguments to dismiss opioid cases from families of children exposed to drugsNorth Charleston DVD store, tanning salon a dinosaur in digital ageWVU football: Where could the Mountaineers still add pieces?