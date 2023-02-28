Prep roundup: Johnson gets Ripley roaring past Point Pleasant Staff reports Feb 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luke Johnson posted 21 points and 14 rebounds as Ripley rolled to a 57-32 Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament win over Point Pleasant on Tuesday night.Brady Anderson added 14 points and eight boards for the Vikings, who outscored Point 32-11 in the second half.Peyton Murphy paced the Big Blacks with 11 points.Webster County 91, Richwood 52: Ashton Mall and Raiden Triplett each poured in 18 points as the host Highlanders advanced in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament. Riley Clevenger donated 14 points and Dakota Blankenship registered 10 points and 13 rebounds for Webster County.Cooper Donahue paced the Lumberjacks with 15 points and Grant Russell tacked on 13.Webster County hosts Greenbrier West Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Games And Toys Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: New ‘modern tavern’ coming to Bridge RoadWVU basketball: Mountaineers rally late, win at Iowa StateCosts increasing for Nucor's planned steel mill in Mason CountyHouse passes religious freedoms bill after attempts to amend failGazette-Mail editorial: Don't panic about Nucor . . . yetBill that would set moratorium on carbon capture agreements on verge of Senate passage after unusual fast trackWV Senate sends bill that would expand eligible electric bicycle use to governor's deskWV Senate approves tax increment financing billWV House passes bill that would require state to find way to dispose of firefighting foam linked to PFAS pollutionMarshall basketball: Sun Belt Tournaments kick off Tuesday