Caleb Blevins poured in 20 points as No. 1 seed Man downed fourth-seeded Sherman 66-38 in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball semifinal Monday at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
Austin Ball tacked on 10 points for Man. Alex Kirk scored 15 points to lead the Tide, who slowed the pace of the game early and led after the first quarter.
Tug Valley 74, Tolsia 46: Caleb May led all scorers with 24 points as Tug Valley rolled to a Class A Region 4 Section 1 win over Tolsia in Logan.
Ian Reed added 14 points for the Panthers (11-2), while Easton Davis donated 12 and Ethan Colegrove and Justin Hall each tacked on 10. Gavin Meadows paced the Rebels with 14 points and Jesse Muncy chipped in 13.
Tug Valley takes on Man for the sectional title Thursday at 7 p.m. in Logan.
Softball
St. Albans 12, Buffalo 1: St. Albans pounded out 14 hits as it took down host Buffalo in five innings.
Jaden Conrad went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, Emily Sharp smacked a three-run home run, and Gracie Payne went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Red Dragons (3-0). Also for SA, starter Tayden Stephenson and reliever Kendall Stoeffel combined for seven strikeouts.
Rachel Affolter drove in the lone run for Buffalo (4-1).
Winfield 9, Wayne 1: Faith Gaylor allowed just one run on two hits and struck out seven as visiting Winfield won in five innings.
Elyssa Medley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Georgia Moulder knocked in two runs, and Kennedy Dean and Laney Machado each collected two hits for the Generals (4-0). Emilee Osborne homered for the Pioneers.
Huntington 4, Capital 3: Huntinton plated two runs in the top of the sixth and escaped with a road win.
Shaylie Collins went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Amillia Howard and Kameron Langdin each drove in a run for the Highlanders. Maggie Rose, Katelyn Hinkle, and Alaina Wilson each tallied an RBI to lead the Cougars, and Reagan Clendenin went 3 for 4 with a double.
Baseball
Hurricane 21, South Charleston 2: Luka Moore went 2 for 2 with home run and five RBIs as Hurricane won at home.
Bryson Rigney went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Brogan Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Payton Ocheltree went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Redskins (3-1). Kyler Dixon doubled in a run for SC and Noah Clark tallied an RBI.
Riverside 6, Capital 3: Tyler Perdue went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Riverside held off visiting Capital.
Braden Bondurant, Jon Graves, and Tanner Clark each drove in a run for the Warriors, and reliever Alex Wilson allowed just one hit and struck out eight in four innings. Chris Crowder tripled for the Cougars.
Sissonville 3, Winfield 2: Collin Cottrell allowed just two runs on five hits and struck out 14 in eight innings as Sissonville edged visiting Winfield in nine innings.
Isaiah Ramsey, Hunter Montgomery and Levi Tinsley each knocked in a run for the Indians, and Colton Carpenter doubled. Brayton Boggs doubled for the Generals.
Logan 20, Mingo Central 1: The Wildcats cranked out 13 hits as they opened their season with a road win over Mingo Central in five innings.
Dawson Maynard (3 for 3) and Corey Miller (2 for 2 with a triple) each drove in three runs, while Korbin Bostic, Tyler Fenwick, Jordan Hayes, Jake Ramey, and Ryan Roberts each tallied two RBIs for Logan (1-0). Daylin Goad logged the lone hit for the Miners.
Schedule update: Monday’s game between South Charleston and host Cabell Midland was canceled according to Cabell Midland Athletic Director Chris Parsons. No other details were released.
Girls basketball
George Washington’s regional co-final against Greenbrier East, originally scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m., has been moved back to Thursday at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19 issues in Greenbrier East’s program.