Nitro plated what proved to be the game winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 7-6 home win over George Washington in prep baseball Thursday.
Elijah Casto was 2 for 3 for Nitro (9-8) and Kyle Gill had the lone RBI. Isaac McCallister was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for GW and Grant Fenwick also had three hits.
Charleston Catholic 3, Midland Trail 1: Jake Hufford pitched a complete game for the Irish in the road win, out-dueling Bo Persinger and the Patriots.
Hufford scattered six hits with six strikeouts and zero walks for Catholic (13-5), and also had two hits at the plate. Persinger also allowed just six hits in the complete game for Midland Trail (9-4).
Sherman 5, Riverside 4: The Warriors scored a run in the seventh inning but couldn't get the tying run in, falling to the Tide at home.
Jared Butcher and Andrea' Skeens both had two hits and two RBIs for Sherman and Clay Massey also collected a pair of hits. Jake Walker had two hits and RBI for Riverside.
Softball
Nitro 20, Wayne 0: Bella Savilla was 4 for 4 with three home runs, and six RBIs and also got the win pitching for the Wildcats in the easy road win.
Carly Mathes was 4 for 5 with a triple, double, and also drove in six runs for Nitro (11-6), and Kerigan Moore, Sydney Cawley, and Avery Sayre all had two hits.
Elk Valley Christian 16, Calvary Baptist 1: The Eagles scored nine runs in the first inning en route to the easy four-inning mercy-rule home win.
Gracie Frame had a pair of hits and four RBIs for EVC (7-2), Kaitlin Swor had two hits and drove in three runs, and Carlee Burdette hit a two-run homer.
Wednesday softball
Hurricane 9, Capital 2: Alivia Meeks went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Hurricane picked up a road win.
Mikayla Hodges drove in two runs, Reagan Boggess went 4 for 5, and Ryan Wolf and Annastasia Totten each knocked in a run for the Redskins, who tallied 18 hits.
Allyson Webb went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Tracie Long drove in a run for the Cougars.
Wednesday baseball
St. Albans 10, Man 1: Tyson Burke worked five innings to pick up the win and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to spark the host Red Dragons (12-4). Will Campbell (2 for 3, double, RBI) also added multiple hits for SA.
Caleb Blevins was 2 for 3 for the Hillbillies (8-7).
Logan 16, Poca 5: Logan piled on 16 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put away visiting Poca.
Korbin Bostic, Corey Miller and Aiden Slack each drove in two runs, Tyler Fenwick hit a three-run triple and Garrett Williamson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats (7-1), who pounded out 11 hits.
AJ Dunbar went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Dots (0-12).
Riverside 1, Spring Valley 0: Braden Bondurant scattered six hits and struck out four over 6 2/3 shutout innings as Riverside blanked visiting Spring Valley.
Tyler Perdue scored the lone run for the Warriors in the bottom of the first. Branson MccLoud tossed a no-hitter in a loss for the Timberwolves, striking out seven against four walks in six innings.
Wahama 10, Charleston Catholic 8: Wahama plated six runs in the top of the sixth inning as the White Falcons ended a three-game skid with a road win.
Ethan Gray went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Zach Fields and Trey Ohlinger each went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the White Falcons (5-7).
Thomas Rennie drove in three runs for the Irish (12-5), while JW Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a double, and Jake Hufford hit a two-run double.