Nitro trailed by seven at halftime but rallied in the second half to earn a 60-52 road victory at Nicholas County in boys prep basketball Friday.

Ashton Crouch led Nitro (10-10) with 19 points, followed closely behind by Landon Poniatowski with 17 points. Cole Brown was the lone double-figure scorer for Nicholas County (10-9) with 12 points.

