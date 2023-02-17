Prep roundup: Nitro boys rally at Nicholas County Staff reports Feb 17, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nitro trailed by seven at halftime but rallied in the second half to earn a 60-52 road victory at Nicholas County in boys prep basketball Friday.Ashton Crouch led Nitro (10-10) with 19 points, followed closely behind by Landon Poniatowski with 17 points. Cole Brown was the lone double-figure scorer for Nicholas County (10-9) with 12 points.Scott 78, Sissonville 55: Reece Carden poured in 37 points to guide the Skyhawks to the comfortable home win over the Indians. Princeton 84, Greenbrier East 81 (OT): Koen Sartin tallied 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the Tigers to the home win against their sectional foe.Kris Joyce added 19 points for Princeton (13-5). Kaiden Huffman scored a game-high 24 points for Greenbrier East (10-10) and Monquelle Davis tacked on 19 points. Tug Valley 79, Man 47: Joey Gollihue poured in 31 points in leading the Panthers to the home win over the Hillbillies.The Panthers outscored the Hillbillies 53-27 in the second and third quarters. Trace Doty paced Man with 13 points and Kaleb Mullins added 12 points.Calvary Baptist 52, Cross Lanes Christian 36: Stevie Hicks scored 17 points in leading the Patriots to the win in the semifinals of the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.Isaiah Bosley added 15 points for Calvary Baptist. Boston Myers tallied a team-high 11 points for Cross Lanes Christian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesEggs, baskets, unnecessary in South Charleston where chickens and bees remain not allowedFayette sheriff: Baby dies after being swept away by high waterWV House committee to host public hearing on bill that would restrict worker damage recovery under 'deliberate intent' lawWVU basketball: Mountaineers welcome Texas Tech for important home matchupDear Abby: Mother's attitude, jealousy create an unpleasant dynamicHoppy Kercheval: No room for 'a few bad eggs' in WV State Police (Opinion)Investigation opened regarding students dropped off at McDonald's ThursdayWVU gift wraps win for Georgia Southern in 2023 baseball openerKelly Allen: Disaster artists behind Kansas tax cuts eyeing WV (Opinion)Jeffries named Economic Development chairman in mid-session Senate switch