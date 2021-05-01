The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Prior to winning the state championship on the girls basketball team for Nitro, Lena Elkins played in two prep softball games for the Wildcats, including hitting a walk-off two run homer in a 6-4 win at home over Independence Saturday.

Elkins also hit a home run in Nitro’s 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Herbert Hoover (10-1). Carly Mathes added a home run against the Huskies for the Wildcats (10-4).

St. Albans sweeps Huntington: The Red Dragons combined for 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep on the road over the Highlanders, winning 14-0 and 15-1.

In the first game, Tayven Stephenson hit a home run, a triple, and drove in five runs for the undefeated Red Dragons (12-0). Also for SA, Taylor Glancy was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Kendall Stoffel had two hits and two RBIs.

In game two, Stoffel hit a home run, a triple, and a double with three RBIs for the Red Dragons. Glancy hit a home run, a double, and drove in four runs for SA, and Alivia Nunley collected two hits.

Riverside, South Charleston split: The Black Eagles won the first game 6-3 before the Warriors responded in the second game with a 13-2 rout to earn the split.

In the SC win, Genevieve Potter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Black Eagles. Maci White was 3 for 4 with a home run for Riverside, and Haley Myers was 4 for 4.

Emma Pauley hit two home runs, a triple, and drove in seven runs for Riverside in its win. White and Myers both added two hits for the Warriors (6-4).

Charleston Catholic, Montcalm split: The Irish erupted for a 15-7 victory in the first game before Montcalm rebounded for a 6-5 win in the second game.

Aubrey McCoy was 3 for 5 with two triples for Catholic in its win and Elise Hopkins was 2 for 4 with four runs scored. In the loss, Hannah Casey was 3 for 3 with a triple, and three RBIs.

Baseball

Nitro 6, Wahama 5: The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the walk-off home victory.

Elijah Casto was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Nitro and Andrew Scarberry and Jack Callicoat drove in a run each. Logan Roach had a pair of hits for Wahama.

Ripley 13, Ravenswood 0: The Vikings led 4-0 in the fourth inning before erupting for nine runs to pull away for the home win.

Cameron Patterson had three hits for Ripley, Isaac Parsons collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Isaiah Casto delivered two hits and two RBIs.

Charleston Catholic 10, Greater Beckley Christian 0: The Irish scored five runs in the top of the first and Jacob Hufford and Vincent Scalzo combined for the road shutout win.

Hufford was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Catholic (7-3) and Thomas Rennie delivered three RBIs for the Irish.

Lacrosse

George Washington 4, Linsly 3: Mason Nunley scored a pair of goals and the Patriots rallied in the final quarter to earn the come-from-behind win.

Garrett Curry and Devin Daugherty also scored for GW. Mason Williams, Aiden Grubler, and Matt Maroney scored for Linsly.