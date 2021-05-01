Prior to winning the state championship on the girls basketball team for Nitro, Lena Elkins played in two prep softball games for the Wildcats, including hitting a walk-off two run homer in a 6-4 win at home over Independence Saturday.
Elkins also hit a home run in Nitro’s 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Herbert Hoover (10-1). Carly Mathes added a home run against the Huskies for the Wildcats (10-4).
St. Albans sweeps Huntington: The Red Dragons combined for 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep on the road over the Highlanders, winning 14-0 and 15-1.
In the first game, Tayven Stephenson hit a home run, a triple, and drove in five runs for the undefeated Red Dragons (12-0). Also for SA, Taylor Glancy was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Kendall Stoffel had two hits and two RBIs.
In game two, Stoffel hit a home run, a triple, and a double with three RBIs for the Red Dragons. Glancy hit a home run, a double, and drove in four runs for SA, and Alivia Nunley collected two hits.
Riverside, South Charleston split: The Black Eagles won the first game 6-3 before the Warriors responded in the second game with a 13-2 rout to earn the split.
In the SC win, Genevieve Potter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Black Eagles. Maci White was 3 for 4 with a home run for Riverside, and Haley Myers was 4 for 4.
Emma Pauley hit two home runs, a triple, and drove in seven runs for Riverside in its win. White and Myers both added two hits for the Warriors (6-4).
Charleston Catholic, Montcalm split: The Irish erupted for a 15-7 victory in the first game before Montcalm rebounded for a 6-5 win in the second game.
Aubrey McCoy was 3 for 5 with two triples for Catholic in its win and Elise Hopkins was 2 for 4 with four runs scored. In the loss, Hannah Casey was 3 for 3 with a triple, and three RBIs.
Baseball
Nitro 6, Wahama 5: The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the walk-off home victory.
Elijah Casto was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Nitro and Andrew Scarberry and Jack Callicoat drove in a run each. Logan Roach had a pair of hits for Wahama.
Ripley 13, Ravenswood 0: The Vikings led 4-0 in the fourth inning before erupting for nine runs to pull away for the home win.
Cameron Patterson had three hits for Ripley, Isaac Parsons collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Isaiah Casto delivered two hits and two RBIs.
Charleston Catholic 10, Greater Beckley Christian 0: The Irish scored five runs in the top of the first and Jacob Hufford and Vincent Scalzo combined for the road shutout win.
Hufford was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Catholic (7-3) and Thomas Rennie delivered three RBIs for the Irish.
Lacrosse
George Washington 4, Linsly 3: Mason Nunley scored a pair of goals and the Patriots rallied in the final quarter to earn the come-from-behind win.
Garrett Curry and Devin Daugherty also scored for GW. Mason Williams, Aiden Grubler, and Matt Maroney scored for Linsly.