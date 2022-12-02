Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Freshman Lucie Cline tossed in a game-high 22 points as Parkersburg South opened its season with a 63-53 win over Mercer County (Kentucky) in girls prep basketball Friday night in Parkersburg.

Gracie Shamblin added 11 points for the Patriots (1-0).