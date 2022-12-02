Freshman Lucie Cline tossed in a game-high 22 points as Parkersburg South opened its season with a 63-53 win over Mercer County (Kentucky) in girls prep basketball Friday night in Parkersburg.
Gracie Shamblin added 11 points for the Patriots (1-0).
Anna Drakeford led Mercer (0-2) with 18 points and Taigh Yeast scored 13.
Webster County 50, Clay County 29: Sydney Baird poured in 21 points as the Highlanders opened their season with a road win.
Hannah Wayne tacked on 10 points for Webster, which outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Ilyuana Evans scored 12 points to lead Clay (0-2).
Elk Valley Christian 57, Victory Baptist 39: Kaitlyn Swor nailed three 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and Harley Burdette netted 16 to power Elk Valley to a road win.
Kayleigh Graham added 11 points for the Eagles (3-0).
Evia Dillon dropped in 12 points to pace Victory and Molly Ward chipped in 10.
Grace Christian 38, Cross Lanes Christian 34: Grace Christian outscored Cross Lanes 12-2 in the first quarter as it picked up a home win.
Sydney Cicenas led Grace with nine points.
Eliza Bacchus scored 19 points for Cross Lanes (1-1).
Thursday's game
McKennan Hall had a solid all around game with seven points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and six steals for Ripley and the defense stymied Point Pleasant for a comfortable 67-10 win at home in girls prep basketball Thursday.
Sophie Nichols led the Vikings (2-0) with 15 points and Abby Eastman added 13 points. Kierra Smith grabbed seven rebounds for Point Pleasant.
In other girls hoops scores around the Kanawha Valley, Hurricane earned a double-digit, 45-30 win at Lincoln County in their season opener. Herbert Hoover narrowly fell in a close matchup on the road at Chapmanville 54-50.