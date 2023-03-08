Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cyrus Traugh earned a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Parkersburg South to a 72-44 home win over Cabell Midland in the Co-Regional final and advance to the state tournament.

The Patriots (19-6), the No. 3 seed, will play No. 6 seed Hedgesville in the quarterfinals next week.

