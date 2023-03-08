Prep roundup: Parkersburg South pushes out Cabell Midland Staff report Mar 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cyrus Traugh earned a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Parkersburg South to a 72-44 home win over Cabell Midland in the Co-Regional final and advance to the state tournament.The Patriots (19-6), the No. 3 seed, will play No. 6 seed Hedgesville in the quarterfinals next week.Nathan Plotner added 17 points for Parkersburg South and Austin Reeves chipped in 16 points. Dominic Schmidt tallied a team-high 14 points for Cabell Midland (13-11). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Basketball Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.