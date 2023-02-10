Poca got two defensive stops in the final seconds to earn a hard fought 44-43 road victory at Nitro in boys prep basketball on Friday night.
The Dots got a key steal, and though they missed the front end of a one-and-one, Nitro couldn't convert a desperation heave at the buzzer. Kambel Meeks and Cole Godish both recorded 14 points for the Dots (11-8).
Ripley 54, Scott 53: Isaiah Casto hit a layup with eight seconds left to give the Vikings a thrilling home victory over the Skyhawks.
The Vikings (16-2) got a pair of double-doubles from Luke Johnson (22 points, 17 rebounds) and Brady Anderson (18 points, 10 boards). Isaac Setser earned 21 points for Scott (10-10).
Logan 48, Chapmanville 39: The Wildcats trailed by two after the third quarter but outscored the Tigers by 11 in the fourth to earn the home win in a defensive battle.
Scotty Browning led Logan (11-9) with 16 points, Julius Clancy added 13 points and Jarron Glick grabbed 10 rebounds. Zion Blevins (19 points) and Sal Dean (15 points) combined for 34 of the 39 for Chapmanville (14-3).
Huntington St. Joseph 75, Van 56: Caden Ehirim delivered 26 points to lead four double-figures scorers for the Irish in the road win.
Also for St. Joe (9-8), Marcus Jackson and Grady Paynter scored 13 points and Isaiah Sanders added 12 points. Jax McCarty tallied 21 points for Van (2-16) and Josh Marcum contributed 13 points.
Parkersburg South 79, Wheeling Park 58: The Patriots only led by four at halftime but pulled away in the second half for the home win.
Nathan Plotner poured in a career-high 27 points for Parkersburg South and Jackson Smith added 17 points. Aiden Davis tallied a game-high 29 points for Wheeling Park.
Girls
Cabell Midland 66, St. Albans 35: Jazmine Wheeler recorded a double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds) to help the Knights earn the comfortable road win.
Josie Graves also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards for Midland (16-5) and Jayda Allie netted 15 points and seven steals. St. Albans is now 11-10 and has lost seven games in a row.
Cross Lanes Christian 47, Ohio Valley 18: Kiersten Edge scored 15 points and Bayleigh Velepec added 12 points and the Warriors clamped down on defense for the home win.