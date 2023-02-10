Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca got two defensive stops in the final seconds to earn a hard fought 44-43 road victory at Nitro in boys prep basketball on Friday night.

The Dots got a key steal, and though they missed the front end of a one-and-one, Nitro couldn't convert a desperation heave at the buzzer. Kambel Meeks and Cole Godish both recorded 14 points for the Dots (11-8). 

