Point Pleasant plated five runs in the top of the seventh to put away host Nitro, 10-4, in high school baseball on Tuesday.

Casey Killingsworth went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Big Blacks, while Conner Lambert went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Hunter Lilly drove in a run.

