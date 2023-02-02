RIPLEY -- Ripley used four double-figure scorers and a strong third period to put away visiting Calvary Baptist on Thursday, 78-52.
Luke Johnson and Brady Anderson each scored 16 points to lead the Vikings, while Isaiah Casto added 14 and Dylan Casto 13. Johnson added 16 rebounds, while Isaiah Casto finished with a triple-double, tacking on 11 boards and 10 assists.
The game was tied at 29 at halftime, but Ripley ripped off a 26-7 run over the third quarter to pull away.
Steven Hicks scored a game-high 29 points to lead Calvary.
Greater Beckley Christian 88, Van 77: John Rose registered 34 points as the Crusaders outlasted Van to pick up a road win.
Aaron Hall had 17 points for Greater Beckley, while Kash Hendricks added 13 and Avery Woodson 12.
Shaun Booth paced the Bulldogs (1-13) with 24 points, while Jackson McCarty chipped in with 18 points and nine rebounds. Also for Van, Gavin Brown scored 18 and Josh Marcum 12.
Ravenswood 75, Wahama 57: Matthew Carte pumped in 26 points and Drew Hunt had 16 as Ravenswood rolled to a road win.
Beau Bennett chipped in 15 points for the Red Devils (13-4) and Noah Dawson donated 13. Ravenswood outscored Wahama 41-20 in the first half.
Josiah Lloyd netted 19 points and Sawyer VanMatre scored 13 to lead the White Falcons (8-8).
Girls
Nicholas County 44, Herbert Hoover 43: Adrienne Truman tossed in 17 points as the Grizzlies edged host Herbert Hoover.
Nicholas County improves to 8-7.
Taylor Ray and Reagan Geary scored 11 points apiece to lead the Huskies (5-15) and Ava Veltri added 10 points.
Charleston Catholic 45, Parkersburg Catholic 32: Charleston Catholic outscored the Crusaders 30-19 in the second half to pull away for a home win.
Molly Messer paced the Irish (10-7) with 13 points and Mary Rushworth added nine.
Deborah Hardbarger scored a game-high 17 points to lead Parkersburg Catholic and Jocelynn Thorn tacked on 10.
George Washington 53, Hurricane 32: Finley Lohan fired in 14 points to pace the Patriots to a road win.
Siya Smith donated 10 points for GW, which outscored Hurricane 36-17 in the second half.