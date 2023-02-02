Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

RIPLEY -- Ripley used four double-figure scorers and a strong third period to put away visiting Calvary Baptist on Thursday, 78-52. 

Luke Johnson and Brady Anderson each scored 16 points to lead the Vikings, while Isaiah Casto added 14 and Dylan Casto 13. Johnson added 16 rebounds, while Isaiah Casto finished with a triple-double, tacking on 11 boards and 10 assists.

