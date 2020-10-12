Kelsey Taylor scored the game's only goal in the first half to lift Herbert Hoover to a 1-0 road victory at South Charleston in girls prep soccer Monday.
Taylor scored off an assist by Emma Kee for Hoover (3-0). Maddy Harper earned the shutout in goal, collecting 16 saves for the Huskies.
Charleston Catholic 4, Capital 0: Hannah Sullivan tallied three goals in leading the Irish to the win over the Cougars.
Roxy Winter scored the other goal for Catholic and added an assist. Sydney Boles recorded the shutout for the Irish.
Riverside 1, Cross Lanes Christian 1: Warrior goalkeeper Rachel Siders and Cross Lanes Christian goalkeeper Claire Rohr led the way for their teams in the tie.
Siders made eight saves for Riverside (0-2-1) and Rohr collected six saves for Cross Lanes Christian (0-1-1). Alena Armstrong scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
Boys Soccer
Herbert Hoover 1, South Charleston 0: Dustin Stuart scored the game's only goal off an assist by Bryson Beaver in leading the Huskies to the 1-0 road victory.
Gabe Deel earned the shutout in goal for Hoover (2-0-1) with six saves. Anthony Moles made five saves for SC (1-2-1).