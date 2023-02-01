Prep roundup: Robertson paces Hoover past Nicholas County Staff reports Feb 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eli Robertson poured in 32 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Herbert Hoover boys basketball history in the Huskies' 87-68 home victory over Nicholas County on Wednesday.Dane Hatfield added a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) for Hoover (10-6) and Sam Phillips chipped in 10 points. Bryar Bailes tallied 18 points for Nicholas County. Buffalo 81, Huntington St. Joseph 55: The Bison and Caleb Nutter (45 points) outdueled the Irish and Caden Ehirim (40 points) for the home win. Nutter's 45 points, including eight 3-pointers, was the second-highest point total in a single game in Buffalo school history. He added 10 rebounds as well.Also for the Bison (6-7), Ian Thompson recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 boards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Basketball Sports Games And Toys Zoology Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.