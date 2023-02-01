Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eli Robertson poured in 32 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Herbert Hoover boys basketball history in the Huskies' 87-68 home victory over Nicholas County on Wednesday.

Dane Hatfield added a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) for Hoover (10-6) and Sam Phillips chipped in 10 points. Bryar Bailes tallied 18 points for Nicholas County. 

