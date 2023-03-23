Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Griffin Miller allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in five innings Thursday as Scott blanked host Winfield, 6-0.

Miller helped his cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Caleb Vance tossed two inning of relief for Scott, yielding one hit and striking out three.

