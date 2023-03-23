Prep roundup: Scott baseball blanks Winfield Staff report Mar 23, 2023 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Griffin Miller allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in five innings Thursday as Scott blanked host Winfield, 6-0.Miller helped his cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Caleb Vance tossed two inning of relief for Scott, yielding one hit and striking out three.Dylan Kuhl doubled for the Generals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston Alliance completes purchase of Kanawha ManufacturingAs WV lags behind in climate targets, state environmental advocates urge greater action in response to U.N. reportDear Abby: Friend with benefits still benefiting after engagementNorth Charleston DVD store, tanning salon a dinosaur in digital ageJoseph Wyatt: The ongoing victimization festival (Opinion)Class AAAA boys basketball all-state: Mohigans' Young cast as first-team captainChick-fil-A now open at South Charleston's Park Place developmentFeds, local law enforcement conduct 'largest seizure of methamphetamine in WV history'James Felsen: The decline of public health (Opinion)Class AAAA girls basketball all-state: Region 1 reps stand strong