Lauren Guthrie and Hailea Skeens each homered as Sherman held on for a 6-5 prep softball win over Tug Valley Monday night in Seth.
Guthrie went 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI, while Skeens smacked a two-run shot for the Tide (9-1). Also for Sherman, Bailey Lafferty drove in two runs and Shaylee Lewis went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Chloe Treadway picked up the win in the circle for the Tide, tallying eight strikeouts.
Emily Hatfield went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for Tug Valley (7-4), and Haleigh Muncy collected two hits.
Baseball
Sherman 13, Charleston Catholic 4: Sherman cranked out 14 hits to take down host Charleston Catholic.
Holden Allen and David Jarrell each hit two doubles and drove in three runs, Seth Ward doubled in two runs, and Josh Jenkins, Alex Kirk, and Noah Boggs each collected two hits for the Tide (10-4). Thomas Rennie went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Gage Tawney went 2 for 4 to lead the Irish (7-4).