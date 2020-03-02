Sissonville used a strong second half to earn a 59-56 home victory over Point Pleasant in a boys basketball Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament game Monday at Sissonville.
The Indians (7-16) trailed by eight at halftime, but outscored the Big Blacks by seven in the third and by four in the fourth to get back into the game.
Joseph Udoh poured in 27 points for the Indians and Bryce Myers added 11 points. Kyelar Morrow and Hunter Bush scored 15 points each for Point Pleasant. No. 4-seed Sissonville plays at No. 1 Poca Wednesday.
Wayne 73, Nitro 67: The Pioneers hit 12 3-pointers en route to the road victory over the Wildcats in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Kolby Stiltner and Bryan Sansom both went for 20 points for Wayne (3-19) and Jake Merritt added 17 points. In ending its season at 5-18, Nitro connected on 11 treys and Kolton Painter tallied a game-high 36 points.
No. 6 seed Wayne advances to the sectional semifinal against No. 2 seed Winfield on Wednesday.