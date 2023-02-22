Prep roundup: Sissonville storms back in girls sectional Staff reports Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sissonville trailed by one at halftime but outscored Nicholas County by eight points in the third quarter to earn a 61-53 home victory in a girls prep basketball sectional semifinal Wednesday.Kynadee Britton scored 17 points for the Indians, and Haley Jarrett and Madison McCutcheon both netted 11 points. Adrienne Truman tallied a game-high 22 points for Nicholas County (10-12).Sissonville (12-10), the No. 2 seed, will play at top-seeded Lewis County on Friday for the sectional championship. Cabell Midland 38, Huntington 30: Sophia Aldridge scored 16 points and the Knights won a defensive battle at home in a sectional semifinal.Jazmyn Wheeler earned a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) for No. 2 seed Cabell Midland, who will play at top seed Spring Valley on Friday in the sectional championship game. Parkersburg 59, Parkersburg South 52: Trinity Balog fired in a game-high 33 points to lead the Big Reds to the win over their rivals in a sectional semifinal.Lucie Cline led Parkersburg South with 19 points. Parkersburg advances to the sectional championship game on Friday at top seed St. Albans.Roane County 75, Wirt County 52: Faith Mason and Camryn Starcher both had double-doubles in leading the Raiders to the home win in a sectional semifinal.Mason poured in 31 points and added 14 rebounds for Roane (16-7) and Starcher tallied 15 points and grabbed 10 boards. Kayleigh Murray earned a team-high 16 points for Wirt County. Roane County will play at Ravenswood on Friday in the sectional championship game.BoysGreenbrier East 81, Bluefield 54: Gabe Patton netted 19 points to lead the Spartans to a comfortable win at home over the Beavers.Kaiden Huffman added 15 points for Greenbrier East. Caleb Fuller tallied a game-high 22 points for Bluefield and R.J. Hairston chipped in 16 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Basketball Games And Toys Banking Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.