Sissonville trailed by one at halftime but outscored Nicholas County by eight points in the third quarter to earn a 61-53 home victory in a girls prep basketball sectional semifinal Wednesday.

Kynadee Britton scored 17 points for the Indians, and Haley Jarrett and Madison McCutcheon both netted 11 points. Adrienne Truman tallied a game-high 22 points for Nicholas County (10-12).

