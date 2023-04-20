Prep roundup: Softball Highlanders pull away from Capital Staff reports Apr 20, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Huntington plated two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away for a 9-5 softball road win on Thursday.Jada Kent went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bentleigh Christus drove in two runs to lead the Highlanders. Also for Huntington, Sydney Earwood went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.For the Cougars, Nadia Davis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Allison Webb doubled and drove in two runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesExpanded food distribution center opens on West SidePutting the outs in Fouts: Charleston-born pitcher shines at AlabamaCharleston Light Opera Guild's production of 'Kinky Boots' opens FridayDNR postpones hearing on controversial Cacapon Resort State Park RV campground plan after citizen lawsuitPSC holds public comment hearing on FirstEnergy utilities' $35M rate hike proposal to keep coal-fired plant openJoseph Wyatt: Lawyers willingly ruin their careers for one man (Opinion)Hoppy Kercheval: Groundwork laid for expensive Senate race (Opinion)Former Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumPHOTOS: WVU football book signing welcomes players of the pastDear Abby: Grieving partner wrestles with loss and uncertainty