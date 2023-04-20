Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington plated two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away for a 9-5 softball road win on Thursday.

Jada Kent went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bentleigh Christus drove in two runs to lead the Highlanders. Also for Huntington, Sydney Earwood went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

