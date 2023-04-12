Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Alyssa Gibson hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs for St. Albans in an 12-3 home win over Hurricane Wednesday in prep softball.

Sydney Young added three hits, including two doubles for St. Albans (9-3). Tayven Stephenson hit a homer and drove in three runs, with Punky Harper and Bayleigh Salisbury contributing two hits each. 

