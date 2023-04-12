Prep roundup: Softball Red Dragons bust Hurricane Staff reports Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alyssa Gibson hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs for St. Albans in an 12-3 home win over Hurricane Wednesday in prep softball.Sydney Young added three hits, including two doubles for St. Albans (9-3). Tayven Stephenson hit a homer and drove in three runs, with Punky Harper and Bayleigh Salisbury contributing two hits each. Winfield 16, Wayne 2: Georgia Moulder collected three hits and three RBIs and the Generals rolled to the comfortable road win.Evelyn Loyd also had three hits for Winfield (16-2), Alex Hurley and Ella Nelson collected two hits each and Chloe Kimble hit a home run.George Washington 12, Huntington 2: Passion Holley had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for the Patriots in the road win.Woodrow Wilson 5, Capital 1: Aubrey Smallwood pitched a complete game, with 19 strikeouts in the home win for the Flying Eagles. Stories you might like WVU’s NCAA Tourney didn’t last as long as Huggins wanted Boyd, oh, Boyd! App star leads Mountaineers past Herd 9-8 WVU prepares for Maryland matchup in tournament's opening round Prep boys basketball state tournament roundup: Chapmanville stifles Ravenswood charge Smallwood didn't allow an earned run for Woodrow Wilson and Natalia Meade tripled and drove in two runs.BaseballHurricane 15, Buffalo 5: Damian Witty and Dylan Bell both had two hits and two RBIs and the Redskins led 13-0 after two innings in the home win.Caden Johnson drove in two runs for Hurricane, and eight Redskins batters had at least one RBI. Buffalo scored all five of its runs in the third inning, and five different Bison hitters had a RBI.Chapmanville 9, Logan 1: Brody Dalton collected three hits and Jacob Topping pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to guide the Tigers to the road win.In a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class AA, No. 2 Chapmanville improves to 11-2, with No. 1 Logan falling to 8-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Armed Forces Trending Now Articles ArticlesFather, daughter take on Boston: Charleston's Morgensterns to run marathon togetherFirstEnergy subsidiaries' $36M rate hike proposal to keep Pleasants plant open drawing strong reactionNew coffee shop owner reinvented himself to serve up relaxationThe Food Guy: WV Food Truck Festival returns to Putnam CountyCharleston man's life-saving gift to his brother keeps on giving, two decades laterAlicia Kalka: To the Mawmaws and Pawpaws who raise us (Opinion)New EPA proposals to cut chemical emissions cover only some WV facilitiesSouth Charleston Middle art students create Capitol collageDear Abby: Complications of rediscovered love are nothing to laugh atEnvironmental groups challenge Fish and Wildlife Service sign-off on Mountain Valley Pipeline