Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Leila Jemerison scored four goals to help the South Charleston girls soccer team down Spring Valley 5-1 on Saturday at Spring Valley High.

Renae Gonzalez also scored a goal and had two assists for the Black Eagles. Gracie Wilson, Jemerison and Juanita Sommella also recorded assists.

Tags