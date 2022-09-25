Prep roundup: South Charleston girls soccer downs Spring Valley 5-1 Staff report Sep 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leila Jemerison scored four goals to help the South Charleston girls soccer team down Spring Valley 5-1 on Saturday at Spring Valley High.Renae Gonzalez also scored a goal and had two assists for the Black Eagles. Gracie Wilson, Jemerison and Juanita Sommella also recorded assists.South Charleston scored three goals in the first half and two in the second half.Spring Valley’s lone goal came in the second half. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spring Valley Leila Jemerison Assist Sport Football Soccer Team Goal Soccer Charleston Trending Now Articles ArticlesFrom beauty pageant to band competition: Kanawha Majorette & Band Festival turns 75West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.Delayed Loudon Heights trail project takes next stepGazette-Mail editorial: Always with the West Virginia teeth jokesMarshall football: Herd offense stale in 16-7 loss to TroyBrown: ‘Story of our downturn was probably exaggerated’How do Herbert Hoover students feel about still being in portables (FlipSide)WVU football: WVU rediscovered its run defense against Virginia TechMiner advocates decry federal board's narrowing of MSHA power, lack of quorum amid mounting mine fatalities and safety hazardsOctober events to look forward to