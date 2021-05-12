Kendall Stoffel and Tayven Stephenson combined for 11 strikeouts and a no-hit shutout as St. Albans blanked Greenbrier East 8-0 in six innings in prep softball Wednesday in St. Albans.
The Red Dragons remain unbeaten and move to 18-0 on the season. East falls to 10-2.
Jillian Holley went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Gracie Payne went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Bailey Gilbert added two doubles and an RBI for SA, which cranked out 15 hits.
Winfield 4, Nitro 1: Laney Machado stroked an RBI double in the top of the sixth for the go-ahead run as Winfield pulled away for a road win.
The two teams were tied at 1 through five innings, but Nitro starter Lena Elkins was injured in a base-running collision in the bottom of the fifth and forced to come out. Winfield plated three runs off reliever Bella Savilla.
Kenzie Hale went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Generals (10-1), while starter Faith Gaylor allowed one run on five hits and struck out five against six walks in a complete game. Nitro falls to 10-6.
Tuesday’s games
St. Albans 13, South Charleston 1: Jillian Holley went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs as visiting St. Albans won in five innings.
Taylor Glancy went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, and two RBIs, while Jaden Conrad added a solo home run and Gracie Payne drove in a run for the Red Dragons (17-0). Emily Ross went 1 for 2 with a triple for SC.
Winfield 11, Hurricane 2: Junior Kennedy Dean hit a grand slam and knocked in five runs in the road win for the Generals.
Chloe Kimble added a double for Winfield (9-1), which scored eight runs in the sixth inning. Alivia Meeks hit a two run homer for Hurricane (4-10) and Ryan Wolf delivered two hits.
Sissonville 10, Logan 1: Gracelyn Hill had three hits, including two home runs and five RBIs, in leading the Indians to the home win.
Madison Legg collected three hits and also homered for Sissonville and Emma Meade had two triples in the 15-hit attack for the Indians. Ashlyn Conley drove in the run for Logan.
Tuesday’s baseball
Oak Hill 10, Riverside 7: The Red Devils scored six runs in the second inning and four more in the third to earn the slugfest win at home.
Jaden McLain hit a home run and drove in two runs for Oak Hill and Tyreece Nelson had a pair of hits. Tanner Clark and Elijiah Petry had two hits each for Riverside.
Huntington 3, Ripley 1: Three Highlander pitchers (Mason McGinnis, Caleb Smith, and Gabriel Carter) combined to allow just one run on three hits for the home win.
Trenton Dearth had two hits and two RBIs for Huntington and Hayden Mattison delivered a pair of hits. Isaiah Casto drove in the run for Ripley.