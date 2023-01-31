Prep roundup: St. Albans boys hand Ripley first loss Staff reports Jan 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaden Clark racked up 24 points as host St. Albans handed Ripley its first loss of the season on Tuesday, 62-60.Chance Hartwell added 17 points for the Red Dragons (9-7).Luke Johnson paced the Vikings (14-1) with 20 points, while Brady Anderson scored 17 and Isaiah Casto 13. Poca 53, Ravenswood 39: Kambell Meeks tossed in 16 points as Poca put away visiting Ravenswood.Jordan Wolfe added 12 points and five rebounds for the Dots (9-7).Drew Hunt had 16 points to lead the Red Devils (12-4) and Beau Bennett tacked on 10.Charleston Catholic 61, Scott 56: Jayallen Turner poured in 28 points to guide the visiting Irish to their 10th straight win.Also for Catholic (13-3), Maxwell Cox scored 16 points.Kadin Clemons led the Skyhawks with 13 points, while Isaac Setser added 12 and Reece Carden 11.Greenbrier East 66, Woodrow Wilson 53: Goose Gabbert pumped in 23 points as the Spartans held off visiting Woodrow Wilson.Adam Seams donated 15 points for East and Kaiden Huffman had 11.For the Flying Eagles, Elijah Redfern led the way with 20 points, while Jaylon Walton scored 13 and Zion Hawthorne 10.Tug Valley 85, Van 44: Carson Newsome scored 16 points and Tug Valley connected on 11 3-pointers as the Panthers cruised to a road win.Brady Brewer and Joey Gollihue each added 11 points for Tug (12-3) and Aiden Armstrong donated 10.Jackson McCarty led Van (1-12) with 25 points and 13 rebounds and Shaun Boothe chipped in 15 points.GirlsGeorge Washington 69, Ripley 45: Finley Lohan netted 19 points and Siya Smith chipped in 17 as George Washington rolled to a road win.Zaniah Zellous chipped in 16 points for the Patriots and Macie Mallory added 12.Sophie Nichols led the Vikings with 14 points, while Erin Ryan added 12 and Abby Eastman 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Basketball Games And Toys Soccer (us) History Politics Trending Now Articles Articles'No longer economically viable': Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power walk away from Berkeley solar projectWV House Judiciary advances bills on sanctuary cities, sex reassignment surgeryPHOTOS: Charleston Restaurant Week kicks offGazette-Mail editorial: The sum of governance as celebrity sportWVa lab owner admits to lying about testing public waterInjury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCUDear Abby: Dysfunctional family labels stable brother 'selfish'The Food Guy: James Beard honors, FeastivALL and the return of DonutsWVU football: Brown believes Reagan can develop Mountaineers’ young QBsWV House passes bills on student discipline, tactical medical personnel