St. Albans collected 13 hits and cruised to an 11-1 prep baseball win over Lincoln County Wednesday night in St. Albans.
The Red Dragons improve to 7-2 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 8-1.
Carson McCoy went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs, Tyson Burke tallied three hits, and Jackson Holbert knocked in two runs for SA.
Grant Bates went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI for Lincoln County.
Hurricane 9, Spring Valley 0: Cam Carney went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as Hurricane shutout visiting Spring Valley in five innings. The game was called after the fifth inning due to inclement weather.
Logan Brown knocked in three runs and Joel Gardner went 2 for 3 for the Redskins (8-1). Grant Stratton tallied the lone hit for the Timberwolves (4-6).
Softball
St. Albans 9, Capital 0: Tayven Stephenson recorded 16 strikeouts en route to a two-hit shutout as St. Albans blanked host Capital to remain undefeated.
Kendall Stoeffel went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Emily Sharp added a triple and two RBIs, and Stephenson and Bailey Gilbert each doubled in a run for the Red Dragons (10-0). Katelyn Hinkle and Alaina Wilson both singled for the Cougars.
Nitro 5, Cabell Midland 3: Nitro cranked out 11 hits as it held off visiting Cabell Midland.
Lena Elkins and Tessleigh Morton each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Kerrigan Moore added two hits, and Avery Sayre knocked in two runs for the Wildcats (8-4).
Quinlyn Ballengee went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Knights (10-3).
Tuesday’s softball
Nitro 11, Logan 2: Nitro erupted for eight runs in the first inning in earning a comfortable home victory. Kerigan Moore led the way for Nitro (7-4), going 3 for 4, and Lena Elkins added a pair of hits. Taylor Noe delivered two hits for Logan.
St. Albans 9, George Washington 1: Kendall Stoeffel pitched a two-hitter and Tayven Stephenson went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, including a grand slam, to lead unbeaten St. Albans (9-0) to a home win. Alivia Nunley drove in three runs for the the Red Dragons. Kay Thomas had a triple for GW (3-3).
Winfield 18, Poca 2: Georgia Moulder was 3 for 4 with a double and seven RBIs and the Generals hit three home runs in the road rout. Alyssa Medley, Kennedy Dean and Kenzie Hale all homered for undefeated Winfield (5-0) and Faith Gaylor drove in two runs. Lilly Grady was 2 for 2 with a double and both RBIs for Poca.
Tuesday’s baseball
Buffalo 12, Tug Valley 0: Junior Jacob Painter threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two in the home win for the Bison. Jacob Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Buffalo (4-2) and David Whittington and Austin Ervin both had two hits.
Hurricane 9, Ripley 0: Luka Moore and Owen Gress combined on the shutout for the Redskins in the home win over the Vikings. Moore pitched five innings with Gress going the last two for Hurricane (7-1). At the plate for the Redskins, Bryson Rigney and Joel Gardner had two hits.
Cameron Patterson, Kaleb Swisher and Isaac Parsons all had two hits each for Ripley.
Sissonville 7, Herbert Hoover 1: Tristen Portz was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and the Indians scored five runs in the second inning for the home win. Levi Tinsley was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Sissonville and Isaiah Ramsey pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits. Landon Bounds had a pair of hits for Hoover.
Charleston Catholic 18, Webster County 0; J.W. Armstrong went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the Irish pounded out 13 hits in the home win. Evan Sayre, Michael Ferrell and Hayden Carriger all had two hits for Catholic (6-2) and Gannon Morris drove in two runs and got the win pitching. Zach Carpenter had two hits for Webster (2-3).