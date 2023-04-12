Prep roundup: St. Albans softball busts Hurricane Staff reports Apr 12, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alyssa Gibson hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs for St. Albans in a 12-3 home win over Hurricane in prep softball Wednesday.Sydney Young added three hits, including two doubles for St. Albans (9-3). Tayven Stephenson hit a homer and drove in three runs, with Punky Harper and Bayleigh Salisbury contributing two hits each.Winfield 16, Wayne 2: Georgia Moulder collected three hits and three RBIs and the Generals rolled to a comfortable road win.Evelyn Loyd also had three hits for Winfield (16-2), Alex Hurley and Ella Nelson collected two hits each and Chloe Kimble hit a home run.George Washington 12, Huntington 2: Passion Holley had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for the Patriots in a road win.Woodrow Wilson 5, Capital 1: Aubrey Smallwood pitched a complete game, with 19 strikeouts in a home win for the Flying Eagles. Stories you might like Top 5 questions: WVU seeks some important answers this spring WVU season comes to heartbreaking conclusion with NCAA loss to Maryland Prep girls basketball: Wheeling Park's Bordas earns Mary Ostrowski Award WVU women’s basketball: Kellogg, Baker excited to work together again Smallwood didn’t allow an earned run for Woodrow, and Natalia Meade tripled and drove in two runs.BaseballHurricane 15, Buffalo 5: Damian Witty and Dylan Bell each had two hits and two RBIs and the Redskins led 13-0 after two innings in a home win.Caden Johnson drove in two runs for Hurricane, and eight Redskin batters had at least one RBI. Buffalo scored all five of its runs in the third inning, and five different Bison hitters had an RBI.Chapmanville 9, Logan 1: Brody Dalton collected three hits and Jacob Topping pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to guide the Tigers to a win on the road.In a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class AA, No. 2 Chapmanville improved to 11-2, with No. 1 Logan falling to 8-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Finance Trending Now Articles ArticlesFederal judge blocks clean water rule in WV, 23 other states after WV-led challengeWith new CON law, Health Care Authority approves withdrawal of applicationMeet the authors behind '100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die'Justice satisfied with pace of changes at WVSPHoppy Kercheval: Taking on panhandling (Opinion)WVU football: Mountaineers land commitment from transfer DB BishopGreenPower Motor Co. selling 41 electric school buses to WVPedestrian killed in early morning crash in BelleWV environmentalists cheer while some leaders jeer new EPA emissions standards aimed at boosting electric vehicle salesWVU football: JUCO products Aaron, Braham expected to make jumps in WR room