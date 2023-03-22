Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Albans standout Tayven Stephenson delivered both in the circle and at the plate in lifting the Red Dragons to a 2-0 shutout road win over Hurricane in girls prep softball Wednesday.

Stephenson went 3 for 4 for St. Albans (2-1) and scored both runs. The senior made them hold up by striking out 10 Redskins (2-3) batters.

Tags