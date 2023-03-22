Prep roundup: St. Albans softball shuts out Hurricane Staff reports Mar 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Albans standout Tayven Stephenson delivered both in the circle and at the plate in lifting the Red Dragons to a 2-0 shutout road win over Hurricane in girls prep softball Wednesday.Stephenson went 3 for 4 for St. Albans (2-1) and scored both runs. The senior made them hold up by striking out 10 Redskins (2-3) batters.Nitro 13, Poca 6: Savannah Cantley went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to help lead the Wildcats to the road win over the Dots. Nitro pounded out 16 hits in the slugfest.BaseballSpring Valley 7, George Washington 5: The Timberwolves scored the first six runs of the game and held off a late Patriots rally for the road win.Garrett Wagoner hit a solo home run and Branson McCloud, Sammy Shy and Cam Bailey also had a RBI each for Spring Valley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Baseball Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.