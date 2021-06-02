Tayven Stephenson pitched a five-inning shutout, striking out eight to eclipse 200 strikeouts on the season in the Red Dragons 8-0 home victory over South Charleston in the Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
Stephenson only allowed one hit and also hit a two-run home run for undefeated St. Albans (26-0). Jillian Holley also homered for the Red Dragons and Alivia Nunley drove in two runs.
St. Albans advances to the sectional title game on Saturday at George Washington. The Black Eagles (9-10) play in an elimination game on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.