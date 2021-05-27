Kendall Stoffel and Tayven Stephenson combined for a no-hitter for St. Albans in a 2-0 road win at Independence in prep softball Thursday. The Red Dragons finished the regular season 24-0 — their first undefeated mark in school history.
In a scoreless game in the seventh inning, Stephenson led off with a solo home run for St. Albans, and Jaden Conrad added a RBI later in the frame. Delaney Buckland was the tough luck losing pitcher for Independence.
Baseball
George Washington 9, Point Pleasant 8: The Patriots scored the first nine runs of the game and held off a late Black Knights rally to earn the road win.
Isaac McCallister was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for GW and Kamden Snyder went 3 for 3. Joel Beattie was 4 for 4 for Point Pleasant, who scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
Parkersburg 10, Capital 0: The Big Reds scored seven runs in the first inning and Alex Holbert pitched a five inning shutout in the road win.
The top four hitters in the Parkersburg lineup (Carter King, Colin McCarter, Alec Holbert and Drew Woofter) all had two hits each. Garrett Stuck had two of the five Capital hits.
Lacrosse
George Washington 16, Preston 8: Drew Allen and Henry Long both had four goals and two assists and the Patriots won at home in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Mason Nunley added three goals and Jack Gaeger made 17 saves for GW (9-3). The Patriots will play the Wheeling Central-Wheeling Park winner in the semifinal.