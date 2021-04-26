St. Albans cranked out 13 hits en route to an 8-1 prep softball win over Cabell Midland Monday evening in Ona.
Jillian Holley went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and three RBIs, Kendall Stoeffel went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Bailey Gilbert and Taylor Glancy each drove in a run for SA (8-0), and starter Tayven Stephenson recorded 11 strikeouts.
Sidney Burko hit a solo home run to lead the Knights (7-2).
Nitro 8, George Washington 0: Lena Elkins struck out 10 on her way to a three-hit shutout as Nitro beat visiting George Washington in six innings.
Carrigan Moore went 2 for 4 with two homers and two RBIs, Bella Savilla hit a solo home run, and Avery Sayre drove in two runs for the Wildcats (6-4). Ana Jiminez doubled for the Patriots (3-2).
Herbert Hoover Sweeps: Herbert Hoover tallied 27 hits as they swept a doubleheader from visiting Roane County. The Huskies (7-0) won the first game 7-1, before cruising to a 16-1 victory in the nightcap.
In the first game, Abby Hanson and Cortney Fizer each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Sydney Bright went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and an RBI to lead the Huskies. Kaitlynn Young hit a solo home run to lead the Raiders.
In the second game, Grayson Buckner went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and five RBIs and Hanson went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as the Huskies won in four innings. Allison Mace drove in the lone run for Roane (6-6).
Sherman 13, Poca 5: Hailea Skeens went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles, a home run and seven RBIs as the hosting Tide defeated the Dots. Adding to Sherman's (8-0) offensive effort, Lauren Guthrie was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Chelsea Thompson was 2 for 3.
For Poca, Lilly Grady was 1 for 3 with a home run and Claire Lerose was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Baseball
St. Albans 7, Capital 1: Carson McCoy went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as St. Albans won at home.
William Campbell went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Red Dragons (5-2), who collected 11 hits.
Chris Crowder went 2 for 3 with a double and Garrett Stuck knocked in a run for the Cougars (2-4).
Winfield 11, South Charleston 1: Jaxson Cunningham went 3 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs as Winfield won at home in six innings.
Kaleb Henson collected two hits and drove in two runs, Peyton Stover tallied two RBIs and Karson Frye tripled in a run for the Generals. Lloyd Akers went 2 for 3 with an RBI for SC.
Herbert Hoover 7, Clay County 0: Ryan Beasley struck out 15 en route to a one-hit shutout as Herbert Hoover blanked host Clay County.
Jack Copenhaver went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Brayden Rollyson hit a solo home run and Tucker Purdy drove in two runs for the Huskies (6-1).
Sissonville 7, Logan 2: Colton Carpenter struck out eight in a complete-game effort as Sissonville picked up a road win to improve to 6-1.
Stevie Loftis went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Indians. Dawson Maynard went 2 for 3 with a double and Jake Ramey doubled for the Wildcats (1-1).
Ripley 3, Riverside 2: Ripley plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to outlast visiting Ripley.
Ripley starter Davis Haynes allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings, while Gage Songer struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Also for the Vikings, Cameron Patterson and Kaleb Swisher each recorded a double and an RBI and Cade Goode knocked in a run. Jon Graves drove in a run for the Warriors and Nate Davis went 2 for 3.