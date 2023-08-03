Prep roundup: St. Albans winner at Big Bend HD Media Aug 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Albans compiled a team score of 172 to top Buffalo, Winfield and Riverside in a nine-hole high school golf event hosted by the Generals at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado on Wednesday.The Bison shot a 191, the Generals carded a 192 and the Warriors finished at 199.The Red Dragons' Jayce Feazelle was the medalist with a 1-under-par 35.Will Wentz paced Riverside with a 37, Anthony Pitchford collected a 44 to lead Buffalo and Ruby Stutler led Winfield with a 47. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Golf Armed Forces Trending Now Articles ArticlesWest Side burger joint Gonzoburger closed, owner saysAB's battle winding down: Alderson Broaddus athletics managing closing of universitySkaff stepping down as WV House minority leaderGazette-Mail editorial: Two good things amid Alderson Broaddus messGazette-Mail editorial: WV higher education in crisisWVSSAC actively finding new ways to recruit new refereesWV fire, EMS officials renew call for funding as anticipation of special legislative session growsHerd That's TBT run ends in semifinals in PhillyDan Heyman: WV officials appear on podcast hosted by antisemite (Opinion)Ben Fields: It's all "PTI's" fault (Opinion)