Herbert Hoover trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning but rallied to score three runs to tie the game and then scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning to defeat Nitro 4-3 in prep baseball Thursday night in Nitro.
Ryan Elkins was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Brayden Rollyson collected two hits for Hoover. Jack Callicoat drove in two runs for Nitro.
Buffalo 10, Van 0: Jacob Painter threw a six-inning shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 in the home win for the Bison.
Seth Landers was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Buffalo (14-4), Jacob Smith was 3 for 3 with two doubles, and Painter, Caleb Nutter, and Nick Roy all had two hits.
Hurricane 11, Woodrow Wilson 0: Damian Witty and Reece Sutphin combined on the shutout for the Redskins in the home win.
At the plate for Hurricane, Joel Gardner had two hits and three RBIs and Bryson Rigney and Cameron Carney drove in two runs each.
Logan 8, Chapmanville 2: Aiden Slack had two hits and three RBIs and the Wildcats scored five runs in the third inning for the home win.
Garrett Williamson, Konner Lowe and Carson Kirk all had two hits each for Logan (11-4) and Dawson Maynard drove in two runs. Evan Plumley has two hits and two RBIs for Chapmanville.
Softball
Buffalo sweeps Williamstown: The Bison swept a road doubleheader over the Yellow Jackets, winning 12-3 in the first game and 8-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Abbie Darnley hit a three-run homer for Buffalo, Katie Darnley had three hits, and Alex Hill, Rachel Affolter and Hailee Sheridan all had two RBIs. Kamryn Haynes had two hits and two RBIs for Williamstown.
Kimmi Dillman threw the five-inning shutout in the second game for Buffalo, allowing just two hits. Riley Russell was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Bison and Whitney Good collected two hits.
Wahama 2, Tug Valley 1: Mikie Lieving threw 10 innings, allowing just one run on four hits to go along with 13 strikeouts in the home win for the White Falcons.
Lieving hit a home run, as did Deborah Miller, to provide the runs for Wahama. Autumn Hall was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Tug Valley, hurling a complete game and only allowing two runs.