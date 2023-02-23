Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kerrigan Salmons scored 15 points to guide Tolsia to the Class A Region 4 Section 1 title in a 49-39 win over Tug Valley in Glenhayes.

Autumn Block added 13 points for the Rebels.

