Prep roundup: Tolsia girls Rebels with a title Staff reports Feb 23, 2023 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kerrigan Salmons scored 15 points to guide Tolsia to the Class A Region 4 Section 1 title in a 49-39 win over Tug Valley in Glenhayes.Autumn Block added 13 points for the Rebels.For Tug Valley (9-10), Haven Deskins led the way with 15 points, while Kenzie Browning tacked on 12 and Bailey Hall 11.Tolsia hosts St. Joe Thursday in the regional co-final. BoysRipley 67, Parkersburg 51: Luke Johnson registered 27 points and 12 rebounds as Ripley won on the road.Cade Goode chipped in 13 points and four assists for the Vikings.Austin Fleming posted 19 points and eight boards to pace Parkersburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles Articles"We intend to fight this with everything we have": Worker advocates blast 'deliberate intent' billFamily affair: Three more sons following their fathers’ footsteps to WVUGazette-Mail editorial: Manchin calls out MTG's bsReligious freedoms bill subject of public hearing Friday in WV HouseDear Abby: Stepmother feels slighted by teen's birthday episodeHouse passes bills limiting treatment beds, extending Tax Increment FinancingFull WV House to consider bill that would require state to find way to dispose of firefighting foams linked to PFAS pollutionExperiences key for former Herd, WVU coach Parker as new Notre Dame OCBill requiring ratepayers to pick up full cost of plants ordered to shut down by other regulators moves toward governor's deskWoman pleads guilty to killing woman found in well