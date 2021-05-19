Baseball
Riverside 3, George Washington 2: The Warriors plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to earn the hard-fought home win.
Alex Wilson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI for Riverside and Mark Knapp and Nate Davis had the other RBIs. Isaac Hamrick and Jaeden Anderson drove in the runs for GW.
Hurricane 7, St. Albans 2: The Redskins remained red hot, winning their 17th straight game, earning the victory at home.
Brogan Brown and Caden Johnson had two hits each for Hurricane (18-1) and Joel Gardner had two RBIs. Ismael Borrero threw a complete game for the Redskins. Drew Whitman had an RBI triple for St. Albans (16-5).
Charleston Catholic 11, Summers County 1: The Irish scored runs in every inning and Gannon Morris only allowed one run on five hits in the home win.
Thomas Rennie, Michael Ferrell and Gage Tawney had two RBIs each for Catholic (16-5) and Jeff Reynolds and Liam McGinley collected two hits apiece. Maverick Harper had two hits for Summers County (4-8).
Logan 6, Herbert Hoover 2: The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning, providing the difference in the home win.
Jake Ramey and Carson Kirk both had two hits to lead the way for Logan (11-4), the only hits of the game for the Wildcats. Will Bright had a double for Hoover.
Softball
Point Pleasant 3, Winfield 1: Hayley Keeler broke up a scoreless tie with a three-run home run to lead Point Pleasant to the road win and hand Winfield (13-2) just its second loss of the season.
The Generals outhit the Black Knights 9-4, getting two-hit games from Elyssa Medley (whose home run provided Winfield's only run), Lola Baber, Georgia Moulder and Hananah Brumfield.
Capital 13, Elk Valley Christian 5: The Cougars scored in every inning and pounded out 15 hits in earning the home win.
Tracie Long was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs for Capital, Alaina Wilson also collected three hits and drove in two runs and Katelynn Hinkle had two hits.
Wahama 5, Ritchie County 0: Mikie Lieving pitched a complete game shutout, lifting the White Falcons to the road victory.
Emma Gibbs and Lauren Noble both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Wahama and Morgan Christian drove in a run.