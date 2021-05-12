Softball
Hurricane 9, Capital 2: Alivia Meeks went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Hurricane picked up a road win.
Mikayla Hodges drove in two runs, Reagan Boggess went 4 for 5, and Ryan Wolf and Annastasia Totten each knocked in a run for the Redskins, who tallied 18 hits.
Allyson Webb went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Tracie Long drove in a run for the Cougars.
Baseball
St. Albans 10, Man 1: Tyson Burke worked five innings to pick up the win and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to spark the host Red Dragons (12-4). Will Campbell (2 for 3, double, RBI) also added multiple hits for SA.
Caleb Blevins was 2 for 3 for the Hillbillies (8-7).
Logan 16, Poca 5: Logan piled on 16 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put away visiting Poca.
Korbin Bostic, Corey Miller and Aiden Slack each drove in two runs, Tyler Fenwick hit a three-run triple and Garrett Williamson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats (7-1), who pounded out 11 hits.
AJ Dunbar went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Dots (0-12).
Riverside 1, Spring Valley 0: Braden Bondurant scattered six hits and struck out four over 6 2/3 shutout innings as Riverside blanked visiting Spring Valley.
Tyler Perdue scored the lone run for the Warriors in the bottom of the first. Branson MccLoud tossed a no-hitter in a loss for the Timberwolves, striking out seven against four walks in six innings.
Wahama 10, Charleston Catholic 8: Wahama plated six runs in the top of the sixth inning as the White Falcons ended a three-game skid with a road win.
Ethan Gray went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Zach Fields and Trey Ohlinger each went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the White Falcons (5-7).
Thomas Rennie drove in three runs for the Irish (12-5), while JW Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a double, and Jake Hufford hit a two-run double.