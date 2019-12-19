Shady Spring senior Tommy Williams canned five 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 28 points as the Tigers continued their early season roll with a 74-46 win over Class AAA South Charleston in their home opener Thursday night in Shady.
Joining Williams in double figure scoring were teammates Braden Chapman with 14 points and Luke LeRose with 13.
Quaysean Sutton led South Charleston with 13 points and D.J. Johnson added 11.
Shady will return to play Dec. 27 when it meets Class AAA George Washington at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. South Charleston is off until after New Year’s, hosting Parkersburg South on Jan. 3.
Logan 71, Muscle Shoals, Alabama 59: Playing in his season debut, David Early made quite the impression, scoring 30 points in leading the Wildcats to the win at the Smoky Mountain Shootout at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Mitchell Hainer added 15 points for Logan (2-1). Mikey McIntosh scored 20 points for Muscle Shoals (13-2), a Class 6A school, and Jamal Acklin netted 13 points.
Man 71, Tug Valley 61: Peyton Adams scored 24 points to lead the Hillbillies to victory. Also for Man (2-0), Caleb Blevins had 11 points, Jackson Tackett 10 and Austin Ball grabbed nine rebounds.
For the Panthers (0-2), Caleb May turned in 19 points and five assists and Ian Reed scored 10 points.
Teays Valley Christian 80, Calvary Baptist Academy 76: The Lions got back in the win column against the visiting Patriots. Andrew Breeding led five players scoring in double figures for Teays Valley (9-1) with 21 points, while Brandon Kirk scored 18, Cole Young 13, Noah Combow 12, and Richard Fu 10.
Calvary was led by 20 points each from Luke Pauley and Robert Clutter.
Girls
George Washington 77, Capital 27: Kalissa Lacy scored 24 points and collected seven steals in leading the Patriots to the home win.
Lauren Harmison added 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for GW (2-1) and Aamyah Washington contributed 11 points. Natalyia Sayles had 10 points for Capital.
Shady Spring 54, Riverside 51: The Tigers turned the tables on the Warriors, coming from behind to get the win on the road in Belle. Kacey Poe scored 19 with Kierra Richmond scoring 15 for Shady Spring (3-2). Jasmine Symns led all scorers with 22 for Riverside (3-2), while Alanna McKenzie added 11 in the loss.
Ripley 43, Sissonville 28: The Vikings used strong defense, holding the Indians to just four points each in the first and fourth quarter for the home win.
Katlyn Sarver led Ripley (3-1) with 18 points and Kaylei Blackburn added 10 points. Sydney Farmer and Alexis Bailey had eight points each for Sissonville.
Wayne 73, Poca 20: Alana Eves led four Pioneers in double figures as Wayne downed Poca in Wayne. Devin Ord led the Dots (0-6) with 10 points. Eves finished with 17 points to pace Wayne (5-0), while Kiersten Stroud had 14 and Jasmine Tabor and Haley Wallace each scored 10 in the win.
Lincoln County 61, Logan 59: Kiaura Henderson hit the game-winning basket to send the Panthers (4-0) to their fourth straight win. Henderson finished with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Avery Lucas scored 16 points, Carly McComas 14 and Natalie Fout 12. Peyton Ilderton had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (1-3), and Jill Tothe scored 14.
PikeView 61, Bluefield 35: The Panthers outscored the Beavers by 24 in the second half to pull away for the road win.
Laken McKinney led PikeView (4-2) with 20 points and 12 rebounds and McKenzie Shrewsbury added 10 points. Jasiah Smith paced Bluefield with 18 points.
Buffalo 51, Van 25: The Bison trailed by two after the first quarter but rolled from there, earning the home win. Chloe Hale was the lone double-figure scorer in the game, scoring 12 points for Buffalo (4-2).