Winfield scored four runs in the first inning, led by six, and held on for a 6-4 home victory over Riverside in prep baseball Friday.

Maddox Shafer had two hits and two RBIs for the Generals and Quincy Miller had two RBIs. Eli Petry collected three hits for Riverside.

