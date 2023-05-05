Prep roundup: Winfield baseball hangs on to top Riverside Staff reports May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfield scored four runs in the first inning, led by six, and held on for a 6-4 home victory over Riverside in prep baseball Friday.Maddox Shafer had two hits and two RBIs for the Generals and Quincy Miller had two RBIs. Eli Petry collected three hits for Riverside.Logan 8, Wayne 2: Garett Williamson went 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs in the 13-hit attack for the Wildcats in the home win.Aiden Slack added three hits and drove in two runs for Logan (18-8), and Jake Ramey tallied two hits and two RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.