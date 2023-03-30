Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield plated four runs in the first and four in the third to take down visiting Wayne, 10-2, on Thursday.

Brycen Brown, Quincy Miller and Xavier Hensley each drove in a run for the Generals, while Blake Withrow doubled and Karson Frye went 2 for 2.

