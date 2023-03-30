Prep roundup: Winfield baseball wipes out Wayne Staff reports Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfield plated four runs in the first and four in the third to take down visiting Wayne, 10-2, on Thursday.Brycen Brown, Quincy Miller and Xavier Hensley each drove in a run for the Generals, while Blake Withrow doubled and Karson Frye went 2 for 2.Braxton Marcum had an RBI and Logan Prater doubled for the Pioneers.Cabell Midland 9, Ripley 8: Isaac Pettit blasted a two-run homer to help Cabell Midland hang on against visiting Ripley in nine innings.Ben Fulks drove in two runs for the Knights, while Luke Samuel went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kenyon Collins and Hunter McSweeney each tallied an RBI.Gatlin Donohew went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Cade Goode went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Ripley. Stories you might like A lot of change for WVU’s Ja’Quay Hubbard MEC basketball roundup: Glenville women, West Liberty men move on to Final Four WVU offense figures to look much different in ‘23 Class AAA all-state boys basketball: Shady's Chapman gets day in sun as AAA all-state captain SoftballCabell Midland 4, Winfield 2: Quinlyn Ballengee went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Knights edged visiting Winfield.Sabrina Rose went 3 for 3 and Olivia Bell doubled for Cabell Midland.Maci Boggess knocked in two runs for the Generals.Elk Valley Christian 11, Greater Beckley Christian 3: Kaley Graham went 2 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs as Elk Valley won in five innings.Emily Edwards drove in two runs and Avery Evans went 2 for 2 with a double for Elk Valley (2-3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.