The Winfield boys and girls cross country teams swept the Class AA Region 4 Regionals at Wayne High School on Thursday with both advancing to the state meet.
For the boys, the Generals had the top two individuals in Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall, and also four more in the top 10 in Tyler Weiford (6), Jordan Reesman (8), Isaiah Wikel (9) and Justin Legg (10). Landon Brumfield finished fifth for Poca.
Winfield placed the top runner individually with the girls in Rachel Withrow. Four more Generals were in the top 10 in Alana Roberts (5), Ella Wikel (6), Sarah Lipscomb (8), and Miriam Al-Zoubi (9).
Also in Class AA, in Region 3, Herbert Hoover had three teams place in the top five, including Carson Hill (3), Caleb Siders (4), and John Duvall (5).
In Class A, the Charleston Catholic boys and girls both swept Region 3 and advanced to the state meet.
On the girls side, Catholic placed five in the top 10 in Gabbie Custer (3), Aubrie Custer (5), Rachel Coffield (7), and Kayla Lucas (9).
For the boys, the Irish placed four in the top 10 including Jacob Bowman (3).Nicholas Shaf (4), Sam Rago (9), and Hayden Kreitzer (10).
In Class AAA Region 3, the George Washington boys finished second and St. Albans finished third, both qualifying for the state tournament along with champion Woodrow Wilson.
Woodrow had the top three individuals but GW had four runners in the top 10 in Jared Martin (4), Grant Ridenour (6), Ian Wilson (8), and Ryan Bazzle (10). Zach Wilson of St. Albans finished fifth.
The GW girls also qualified, finishing second, along with champion Woodrow and third place Greenbrier East. Woodrow had four of the top 5 individuals with Kara Edstrom of GW sandwiched in between at No. 3.
Maya Schneider also finished in the top 10 for GW at No. 6. Jessica Miller finished ninth for St. Albans and Jacque Arrington of Riverside finished 10th.
In Class AAA Region 4, the Hurricane boys finished second, qualifying for the state tournament, along with winner Cabell Midland and third place Parkersburg. Aaron Kidd finished sixth individually for the Redskins.
The Hurricane girls also finished second, and qualified along with winner Ripley and third place Cabell Midland. The Redskins had the second, third, and fourth place individuals in Audrey Hall, Asha Bora, and Olivia Noel.
Boys Soccer
Charleston Catholic 9, Roane County 0: Liam McGinley scored three goals in leading the offensive barrage for the Irish in the victory in the sectional semifinal.
Wil Swan added two goals and three assists for Catholic with Billy Ford, Zion Suddeth, Michael Lao, and Tyler Barnette tallying a goal each and William Shumate recorded the shutout. JonaLea Ellis made 11 saves for Roane.
Winfield 6, Poca 0: The Generals had six different goal scorers in earning the home victory over the Dots in a Region 4 Section 2 semifinal.
Braxton Vanscoy, Caleb Hawks, Bradley Duncan, Mikey Daly, Jack Clark, and Austin Thornton all had goals for the Generals. Hawks added two assists for Winfield.
Girls Soccer
Charleston Catholic 7, Midland Trail 0: Abigail Cunningham netted two goals and added an assist for the Irish in advancing in the sectional semifinal.
Lindsay Carr, Shannon Karr, Kaitlyn Keith, Bella Cinco, and Annie Cimino all had goals for Catholic. The Irish will play Pocahontas County in the sectional final on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Beckley.