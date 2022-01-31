Elijah Compton converted a reverse layup off a pass from Will Rice with four seconds left to lift the Winfield boys basketball team to a 62-61 double-overtime win Tuesday night in Winfield.
Compton finished with 12 points and nine rebounds while Ross Musick tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Winfield. Seth Shilot scored 12 points for the Generals (9-5), who snapped a four-game losing skid.
For Ripley (6-4), Luke Johnson led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Isaiah Casto contributed 16 points and nine rebounds and Brady Anderson added 13 points and nine boards.
Man 64, Tug Valley 59: Jeremiah Harless had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Man outlasted host Tug Valley.
Trey Brown scored 16 points and Adin Martin and Caleb Blevins each donated 11 points for Man.
Kaden Hale led the Panthers with 15 points and Joey Gollihue and Ethan Colegrove each had 12.
Monday's girls games
Capital 54, Nitro 43: Mya Toombs fired in 14 points to lead Capital to a home win.
Talayah Boxley chipped in with 13 points and Kierra Brown scored 12 for the Cougars.
Taylor Maddox paced the Wildcats with 14 points and Ava Edwards added 10.
Herbert Hoover 64, Midland Trail 43: Caroline Woody netted 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power the Huskies past host Midland Trail.
Courtney Dunbar donated 17 points and 10 boards and Regan Geary tacked on 10 for Hoover (7-8), which ended a three-game losing streak.
Addison Issacs paced the Patriots with a game-high 20 points and Meghan Gill chipped in 10.
Riverside 70, Van 48: Sydasia Williams scored 24 points as Riverside won on the road to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Alanna McKenzie added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (2-11), while Mallory Crowder chipped in 11 points.
Jasmine Gibson led the Bulldogs (3-5) with 20 points and Emma Wilcox had 15.
Buffalo 51, Hurricane 46: Abby Darnley registered 20 points and eight rebounds as Buffalo (7-7) edged visiting Hurricane.
Darnley, who also recorded her 1,000th point of her career, added eight rebounds. The Bison's Chloe Hall chipped in with 15 points and eight boards.
Maddie Young and Lilly Lucas each scored 13 points to lead Hurricane and Alex Anderson added 10 points.
Woodrow Wilson 55, Greenbrier East 50: Abby Dillon registered 17 points to lead the Flying Eagles to a road win.
Olivia Ziolkowski added 16 points and 13 points for Woodrow.
Cadence Stewart tallied a game-high 24 points to pace the Spartans.
Webster County 77, South Harrison 28: Sydney Baird poured in 28 points as Webster County won at home to improve to 13-3.
Holly Perrine added 18 points for the Highlanders and Hannah Cutlip had 11.
Reagan Rudder recorded 12 points for South Harrison (7-5).