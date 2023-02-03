Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE -- Toby Laughery scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Winfield in a 64-46 road win over Wayne in boys prep basketball Friday.

Cody Griffith added 13 points and Ross Musick was also in double figures with 10 points for Winfield. Isaac Meddings tallied 16 points for Wayne.

Tags