WAYNE -- Toby Laughery scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Winfield in a 64-46 road win over Wayne in boys prep basketball Friday.
Cody Griffith added 13 points and Ross Musick was also in double figures with 10 points for Winfield. Isaac Meddings tallied 16 points for Wayne.
Herbert Hoover 83, Midland Trail 58: The Huskies led by 37 points after three quarters in cruising to the road win.
Eli Robertson poured in 35 points for Hoover (12-6), Dane Hatfield added 17 points and Sam Phillips chipped in 12 points. Matt Light scored a team-high 19 points for Midland Trail.
Parkersburg South 78, Greenbrier East 69: In a tie game in the fourth quarter, the Patriots went on an 11-0 run to earn the victory in the Battle for the Springhouse inside Colonial Hall at the Greenbrier.
Cyrus Traugh tallied a season-high 23 points for Parkersburg South (11-3). Aiden Blake added 15 points and nine rebounds and Nathan Plotner scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Goose Gabbert poured in a game-high 25 points for Greenbrier East and Adam Seams tacked on 11 points.
Shady Spring 60, Cabell Midland 52: The Tigers went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to earn the win in the Battle for the Springhouse inside Colonial Hall at the Greenbrier.
Braden Chapman scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Shady Spring. Cam Manns added 17 points and Ammar Maxwell contributed 16 points. Dominic Schmidt scored a game-high 24 points for Midland.
Webster County 76, Greater Beckley Christian 74 (OT): Rayden Triplett hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to send the game to overtime for the Highlanders in surviving for the home win.
Triplett finished with 25 points for Webster County (13-3). Riley Clevenger added 24 points and Dakota Blankenship grabbed 15 rebounds. John Rose poured in a game-high 36 points for Greater Beckley Christian.
Van 51, Man 48: The Bulldogs led by 10 after the first quarter and held on for the home victory over the Hillbillies.
Jax McCarty had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for Van (2-13) and Josh Marcum scored a game-high 17 points. Chris Isaacs tallied 13 points for Man followed by Caleb Vance with 12 points.
Girls
Wyoming East 69, Nitro 46: The Warriors went on a 24-2 run in the second quarter to win in the Battle for the Springhouse inside Colonial Hall at the Greenbrier.
Cadee Blackburn (24 points) and Maddie Clark (23 points) combined for 47 for Wyoming East.
St. Marys 54, Charleston Catholic 40: The Blue Devils led by 21 at halftime in earning the comfortable home win over the Irish.
Addie Davis scored a game-high 22 points for St. Marys (13-7), Zoe Davis added 11 points and Breanna Price contributed 10 points. Claire Mullen and Annie Cimino had eight points each for Charleston Catholic (10-8).