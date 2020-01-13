Lauren Hudson scored 24 points and Emily Hudson scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Winfield to a 67-43 home victory over Herbert Hoover in girls prep basketball Monday.
ZZ Russell added 16 points for Winfield. Taylor Ray and Allison Dunbar both had 14 points for Hoover.
Logan 63, Man 26: The Wildcats used great defense, holding the Hillbillies to single digits in every quarter in earning the home win.
Peyton Ilderton scored a game-high 24 points and Jill Tothe added 10 points. Macie Cline had 10 points to Man.
Parkersburg Catholic 82, Ravenswood 35: The Crusaders led 31-1 after the first quarter, rolling to the easy home win.
Aaliyah Brunny poured in 27 points for Parkersburg Catholic, Madeline Huffman added 15 points, and Leslie Huffman chipped in 13 points. Annie Hunt scored 12 points for Ravenswood.
Boys
Capital 54, South Charleston 45: The Cougars held the Black Eagles to 17 first half points and had good balance on offense to win on the road.
Capital had three double figure scorers, led by De’Mahjae Clark with 12 points followed by Daimarquis Brooks (11), and Carrington Hill (10). Quay Sutton poured in 24 points and D.J. Johnson had 14 points for South Charleston (6-3).
Lincoln 70, Braxton County 47: The Cougars had four double figure scorers to earn the victory at home.
Zach Snyder led the way for Lincoln (6-3) with 17 points, followed by Ryan Leep (16), Payton Hawkins (14), and Jeremiah Carpen (10). Jadyn Stewart was the lone double figure scorer with 15 points for Braxton County (6-2).