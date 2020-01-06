Winfield jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter and had good balance with four double digit scorers in rolling to a 67-36 home victory over rival Hurricane in girls basketball Monday evening.
ZZ Russell led Winfield with 18 points, followed by Lauren Hudson (17), Mara McGrew (14) and Emily Hudson (10). Maggie Odour led Hurricane with 14 points.
Logan 62, Lincoln County 52: Peyton Ilderton had a huge game with 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the road win.
Jill Tothe added 19 points for Logan (3-5). Carly McComas led Lincoln County (8-3) with 14 points and Allee Albright chipped in 12 points.