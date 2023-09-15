Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE -- Winfield won a dual match of two of the premier high school golf teams in West Virginia on Thursday in nine holes at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

The Generals edged Cabell Midland 151-154 as Jackson Woodburn shot a low round of 2-under-par 33.

