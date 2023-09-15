Prep roundup: Winfield golf claims dual with Midland HD Media Sep 15, 2023 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HURRICANE -- Winfield won a dual match of two of the premier high school golf teams in West Virginia on Thursday in nine holes at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.The Generals edged Cabell Midland 151-154 as Jackson Woodburn shot a low round of 2-under-par 33.Jack Michael and Carson Sargent led the Knights, each with a 36.Girls soccerHuntington 8, Riverside 0: Cali Ellis's hat trick sparked the host Highlanders to a victory over the Warriors at Scotland Yard.Tess Weiler scored twice. Kaili Anderson and Jaycee McClintic also scored. Grace Ferguson made two assists, as did Elkins. Sophie Weiler chipped in one assist.REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by emailing gmsports@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesHerbert Hoover goes to the dogs: Kanawha high school gets live husky mascotElliot Namay: Hurricane sports need mascot change (Opinion)WVU students and faculty continue to protest cuts as Board of Governors vote nearsThe Cottage at Northgate in Charleston hosts grand openingHoppy Kercheval: Capito, Capito, Moore and Justice (Opinion)PHOTO: Abraham sworn in as Kanawha circuit judgeBackyard Brawl: Former Mountaineers reflect on meetings with PittData show WVU an outlier among peer schools in declining enrollmentPSC hears Appalachian Power request for approval of out-of-state renewable energy projectsGazette-Mail editorial: PSC hits WV consumers yet again in rate hike Upcoming Events