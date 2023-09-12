Prep roundup: Winfield takes four-team match in Mason HD Media Sep 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MASON -- Andrew Johnson and Stephen McDavid each shot even-par 35s to co-medal and lead Winfield to a triumph in a four-team match at the Riverside Golf Course on Monday.Winfield shot 146, host Wahama 165 and Logan (Ohio) and Parkersburg each 178.Brady Meadows led the White Falcons with a 38. Brielle Milhoan and Jack Louden paced the Big Reds, each with a 41. Sawyer Magdich shot 43 for the Chieftains. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Golf Games And Toys Hunting Weapons Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice helped shape Board of Governors considering cuts to WVU programsLawmakers hear update on WVU's financial strugglesPrep football notebook: Hoover faithful treated on opening night at Husky StadiumRick Staton: Going downhill fast at WVU (Opinion)Tom Crouser: Is Trump already ineligible for the presidency? (Opinion)Former WVU standout Kevin Jones prepares for another season overseasChuck Landon: Marshall QB pecking order revealedArts roundup: Sept. 12-18, 2023'We cherish every day': Kentucky Headhunters still going strongDear Abby: Prior postpartum issues create unease for family Upcoming Events