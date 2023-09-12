Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MASON -- Andrew Johnson and Stephen McDavid each shot even-par 35s to co-medal and lead Winfield to a triumph in a four-team match at the Riverside Golf Course on Monday.

Winfield shot 146, host Wahama 165 and Logan (Ohio) and Parkersburg each 178.

