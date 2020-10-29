The Herbert Hoover boys soccer team advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history with a 3-0 victory over Robert C. Byrd at Phillip Barbour in the Class AA/A Region 2 championship.
The Huskies (5-1-2) will play in the semifinals on Friday, November 6 against a team and at a time to be determined.
The game was scoreless at the half when Hoover scored all three goals, two by Dustin Stuart and one by Bryson Beaver. All came off corner kicks, assisted by Levi Paxton. Gabe Deel made seven saves for the shutout.
nnn
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission is changing its format for the high school volleyball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Instead of a two-day event with all three classes playing at the same time, they will compete on their own respective days. Class A will kick things off on Thursday Nov. 12.
Class AA will play on Friday, Nov. 13. Class AAA is set for Saturday, November 14. For all three classes, the quarterfinals are scheduled for 9 a.m, with the semifinals at 2 p.m., and championships at 7 p.m.